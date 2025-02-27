rawpixel
Kilauea lava fountains erupting. U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory's video of the fissure vent eruption west of Napau Crater. Hawaii, United States - 2024.

Original public domain video from the United States Geological Survey

