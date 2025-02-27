rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135680
Save
Video Info
2:21
25 FPS
H.264

Giant British Air Liner. Vintage footage of the Handley Page Hannibal, the world's first successful and the largest passenger aircraft machine. Hertfordshire, England - 1930.

Original public domain video from Wikimedia

More
Free for Personal and Business use
EditorialPublic Domain
  • Original
    1410 x 1080 px | MOV | 369.91 MB

View CC0 License