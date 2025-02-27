https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135683SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSProRes 444Glittering orange star shapes animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 227.07 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 1.68 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.91 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.04 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 978.4 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 2.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare