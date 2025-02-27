https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135685SaveSaveVideo Info18:1829.97 FPSH.264New York World's Fair (1939-1940) Part I. The World of Tomorrow with groundbreaking exhibits at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park. New York, United States.Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 345.25 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare