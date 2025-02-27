rawpixel
22:02
29.97 FPS
H.264

The Private Life of a Cat (1946). Black and white experimental documentary film studying life of two cats with five kittens by Alexander Hammid and Maya Deren.

Original public domain video from Internet Archive

  • Original
    640 x 480 px | MOV | 372.29 MB

