Chauncey Depew, Senator Perkins, and Governor Whitman of New York, at GOP Convention, Congress Hotel. Vintage video from the 16th Republican National Convention held in Chicago, June 7-10, 1916. Chicago, United States - 1916.

Original public domain video from Wikimedia

