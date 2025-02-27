https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135708SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSProRes 444Simple heart sketch design animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 786.99 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 572.71 KB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 2.29 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 755.94 KBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 203.23 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 1.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare