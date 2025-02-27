https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135800SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSProRes 444Elegant black floral sketch design animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 283.45 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 537.93 KB4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 8.23 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 4.39 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.05 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 1.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare