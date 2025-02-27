https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135824SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A hippo partially submerged in a river, captured from a low-angle shot. The video style emphasizes the natural habitat and serene environment.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 77.91 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 43.39 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare