rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135868
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A wide-angle shot of a grand library with tall shelves, globes, and sunlight streaming through a window, evoking a cinematic video atmosphere.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.23 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.91 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.62 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.48 MB

View personal and business license