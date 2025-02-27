https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17135923SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up of a hot dog with mustard and ketchup on a white plate, set on a picnic table. Captured from a high angle, resembling a summer video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 26.62 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.48 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.56 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare