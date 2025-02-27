https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136031SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a person in camouflage gear kneeling in a forest, blending with fallen leaves, highlighting stealth and nature immersion.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.25 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.37 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare