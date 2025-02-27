https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136055SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A low-angle video shot captures towering ice formations against a cloudy sky, reflecting on a frozen lake, creating a serene, wintry landscape.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 30.84 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 17.27 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.22 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare