https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136069SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of vibrant hydrangeas in full bloom, showcasing a mix of purple and blue hues, captured from a slightly elevated angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.63 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.79 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.52 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.74 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare