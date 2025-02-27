https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136110SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A young man writes in a notebook at a wooden table in a library. Warm lighting, medium angle. Concept of study or writing video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 14.88 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.33 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.27 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare