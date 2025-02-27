https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136112SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A dimly lit video scene with a close-up of a glowing bulb, casting light on scattered papers on a table, viewed from a side angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.64 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.73 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.66 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.88 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare