rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136135
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up of a melting ice cube on a reflective surface, captured at eye level. The video style emphasizes texture and light refraction.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.08 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.96 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.03 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.48 MB

View personal and business license