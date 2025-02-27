https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136141SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a hand holding a triple-scoop ice cream cone on a sunny beach, capturing vibrant colors and a relaxed summer vibe.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 43.52 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.93 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.11 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare