https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136228SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A woman in a red sari stands in a sunlit courtyard, captured from a low angle. The video style emphasizes traditional elegance and cultural richness.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 64.55 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 36.8 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.12 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.37 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare