https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136251SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSProRes 444Colorful clay butterfly animation, 4K video animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 805.39 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 5.48 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.23 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.72 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.1 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 7.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare