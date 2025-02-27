rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136305
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Cozy bedroom with crumpled sheets, large windows showing a serene lake view at dusk. Low-angle shot captures a tranquil, cinematic video vibe.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.18 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.86 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.44 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.3 MB

View personal and business license