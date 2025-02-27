https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136343SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view from an airplane window capturing a heart-shaped cloud at sunset. The serene video scene evokes a sense of wonder and tranquility. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.16 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 773.75 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare