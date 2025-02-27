https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136359SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264POV video concept from inside a tent, capturing a serene lakeside view with a book and coffee, emphasizing a peaceful, cozy camping vibe.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 29.29 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 16.11 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.51 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare