https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136365SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cozy scene from a tent's perspective, capturing a steaming cup and open book with a serene lake view, perfect for a relaxing video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 46.6 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.9 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.75 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.05 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare