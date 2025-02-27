https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136400SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view from an airplane window showing dramatic, sunlit clouds. Captured at an oblique angle, ideal for a serene travel video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 14.38 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 6.53 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1008.73 KBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.08 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare