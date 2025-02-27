https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136513SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Vibrant pink flowers against a clear blue sky, captured from a low angle. The video evokes a sense of serenity and natural beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.31 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.29 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare