https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136517SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Vibrant bougainvillea flowers against a clear blue sky, captured from a low angle. The video style emphasizes natural beauty and tranquility.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.71 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.45 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.19 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare