https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136523SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Vibrant bougainvillea flowers against a blue sky, captured from a low-angle. The video showcases vivid colors and a natural, uplifting atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.75 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.95 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.68 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare