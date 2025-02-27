https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136735SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A magical video scene with a low-angle view of a child releasing a glowing blue butterfly, set against a mystical forest backdrop with soft lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 44.42 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 24.95 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.76 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare