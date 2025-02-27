https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17136748SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A 3D animated girl with headphones dances joyfully in a cozy bedroom. The low-angle shot captures musical notes, creating a lively video atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.65 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.44 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare