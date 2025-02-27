https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17137221SaveSaveVideo Info10:4129.97 FPSH.264Communism. Vintage educational film on the Cold War conflict and World War I. The footage displays portraits of communist leaders. United States - 1952.Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 239.38 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare