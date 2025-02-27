rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17137272
Save
Video Info
8:50
29.97 FPS
H.264

American Engineer (Part III). Engineers and their role in improving American life through technology. Vintage footage capturing automobile manufacturing. United States -1956.

Original public domain video from Internet Archive

More
Free for Personal and Business use
EditorialPublic Domain
  • Original
    640 x 480 px | MOV | 173.68 MB

View CC0 License