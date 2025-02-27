rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-works
0:17
30 FPS
H.264

Kilauea summit eruption. The west rim of Kaluapele (Kilauea caldera), in the closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The lava fountains reached up to 80 meters. Hawaii, United States - 2024.

Original public domain video from the United States Geological Survey

    1280 x 720 px | MOV | 9.93 MB

