0:48
29.97 FPS
H.264

Gigantic Cattle Drive Starts. Vintage spectacular scenes reminiscent of the Old West film. The wide-open landscapes of the Mojave Desert showcasing large-scale cattle drives. California, United States - 1933.

Original public domain video from Internet Archive

Public Domain
  • Original
    640 x 480 px | MOV | 22.63 MB

