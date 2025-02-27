https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17137342SaveSaveVideo Info0:4829.97 FPSH.264Gigantic Cattle Drive Starts. Vintage spectacular scenes reminiscent of the Old West film. The wide-open landscapes of the Mojave Desert showcasing large-scale cattle drives. California, United States - 1933.Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 22.63 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare