https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17137519SaveSaveVideo Info10:1329.97 FPSH.264Master Hands (Part IV). Classic black and white film showing the manufacture of Chevrolet from foundry to finished vehicles. Michigan, United States - 1936.Original public domain video from Internet ArchiveMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 640 x 480 px | MOV | 225.19 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare