rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17137526
Save
Video Info
14:46
29.97 FPS
H.264

Ingenuity in Action (Part II). Vintage informative film showcasing the process involved in preparing a hot rob for entry into a show. Hotrods drag racing automobile event. United States - 1958.

Original public domain video from Internet Archive

More
Free for Personal and Business use
EditorialPublic Domain
  • Original
    640 x 480 px | MOV | 372.9 MB

View CC0 License