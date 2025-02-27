https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17137940SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A diverse group of professionals clapping, captured from a side angle. The video conveys appreciation and teamwork in a corporate setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.29 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.73 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare