https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17137942SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A diverse group of professionals clapping in a corporate setting, captured from a low-angle. The video conveys teamwork and success in a business environment.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.25 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.26 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.97 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare