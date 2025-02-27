https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17137949SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a baby's hand reaching for an adult's hand, shot from a side angle. Soft lighting and delicate focus create an intimate, tender mood.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.13 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.49 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare