https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17137950SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Top-down video style of a farmer harvesting colorful peppers, surrounded by lush green leaves, showcasing vibrant agriculture and hands-on work.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 29.67 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 16.85 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.21 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare