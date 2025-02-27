https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17137982SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A smartphone on sandy beach, shot from above, displays a blank screen. Shadows of palm leaves add a tropical vibe, ideal for a summer video theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.32 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare