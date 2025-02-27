https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17138317SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264High-energy concert video scene with vibrant laser lights and silhouettes of cheering crowd, captured from a low-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.7 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.09 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare