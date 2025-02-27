https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17138683SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Black and white video concept featuring giraffes wearing sunglasses. Front-facing angle adds a playful, stylish vibe against a dark background. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.96 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare