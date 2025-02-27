https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17138836SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A kaleidoscopic video effect with vibrant blue and purple geometric patterns. Top-down angle creates a mesmerizing, symmetrical visual experience. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 95.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 70.91 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 15.1 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare