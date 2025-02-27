https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17138841SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Vibrant kaleidoscope pattern with neon colors, viewed from a top-down angle, creating a dynamic, abstract video effect with geometric symmetry. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 100.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 68.68 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 17.13 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare