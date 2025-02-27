https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17138846SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264LoopAbstract neon light pattern with kaleidoscopic symmetry, captured from a top-down angle, resembling a vibrant video game interface. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 139.47 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 102.25 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 18.42 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare