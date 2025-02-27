https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17138961SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene night scene with a full moon reflecting on the ocean. Low-angle shot captures the starry sky, ideal for a calming video backdrop. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 41.92 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.98 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.63 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.32 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare