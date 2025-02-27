https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17138976SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A magical scene with a low-angle shot of an open book releasing swirling particles, creating a mystical atmosphere, reminiscent of a fantasy video. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 62.24 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 36.39 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 7.23 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare