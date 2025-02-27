https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139005SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video scene of a moonlit ocean horizon, captured from a low angle, highlighting the shimmering water under the bright full moon. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 33.23 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.14 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.14 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare