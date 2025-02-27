https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17139025SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A neon leopard in a cosmic scene with swirling galaxies. Low-angle view enhances its majesty. Futuristic and vibrant, perfect for a sci-fi video. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.75 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.45 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare